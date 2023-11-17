Marine Link
Friday, November 17, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

OCM Expands Manufacturing Facility In Maryland

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

November 17, 2023

(Photo: Ocean Craft Marine)

(Photo: Ocean Craft Marine)

Ocean Craft Marine (OCM), a builder of boats for military, law enforcement and first responder maritime end-users, announced the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities and footprint in Maryland.

According to OCM, the decision to expand its manufacturing capabilities comes in response to increasing demand. The move positions OCM to proactively cater to large contracts from the U.S. Navy (NAVSEA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the company said.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our manufacturing capabilities in Maryland,” said Roy Nouhra, CEO of Ocean Craft Marine. “This strategic move is a testament to our ongoing dedication to provide our defense and homeland security partners with the most advanced, reliable, and mission-ready boats. By expanding our manufacturing footprint, we are positioning OCM to fulfill the growing demand for our products and cater to the evolving needs of our esteemed clients.”

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week