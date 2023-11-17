OCM Expands Manufacturing Facility In Maryland

Ocean Craft Marine (OCM), a builder of boats for military, law enforcement and first responder maritime end-users, announced the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities and footprint in Maryland.

According to OCM, the decision to expand its manufacturing capabilities comes in response to increasing demand. The move positions OCM to proactively cater to large contracts from the U.S. Navy (NAVSEA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the company said.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our manufacturing capabilities in Maryland,” said Roy Nouhra, CEO of Ocean Craft Marine. “This strategic move is a testament to our ongoing dedication to provide our defense and homeland security partners with the most advanced, reliable, and mission-ready boats. By expanding our manufacturing footprint, we are positioning OCM to fulfill the growing demand for our products and cater to the evolving needs of our esteemed clients.”