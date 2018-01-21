Emas Offshore CEO Capt. Adarash Kumar Resigns

Singapore-based Emas Offshore announced that CEO and Executive Director Capt. Adarash Kumar has tendered his resignation and his last day of service will be on April 6, 2018.

In a stock exchange filing, the operating brand for Ezra Holdings said that Kumar will continue in his duties and responsibilities pending the appointment of a suitable candidate in due course.

He was appointed to the Board as Non-Independent, Non-Executive Director on 26 Aug 2014, and re-designated as an Executive Director on 1 May 2015. He was appointed CEO on 25 Sep 2015. Capt. Kumar has over 35 years of experience in the marine industry.

Capt. Kumar started his career with Malaysian International Shipping Corporation in 1979 where he held various positions on board vessels during his tenor with the company till 1992.

He is also on the board of Perisai Petroleum and has been re-designated as a non-executive and non-independent director since June 2017.