New CEO, Co-CEO to Lead MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Vestas Wind Systems (Vestas) have appointed Philippe Kavafyan to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Lars Bondo Krogsgaard to Co-Chief Executive Officer (Co-CEO) of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind.

The appointments will take effect on 1 April, 2018, and are made in accordance with the joint venture agreement's principle of changing its leadership every four years.

Under the leadership of out-going CEO Jens Tommerup and Co-CEO Tetsushi Mizuno, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has established itself as a leading player in offshore, with orders from the UK, Germany, Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands.

With the outlook for offshore wind energy looking positive through the opening of new markets and further reductions in the cost of energy, MHI Vestas Offshore is now increasing its strategic focus on expanding into new markets and further consolidating its position in core markets.

Accordingly, as joint venture shareholders, MHI and Vestas sought new leaders, outside of either parent company, with extensive wind experience and knowledge from and familiarity with diverse markets. The joint venture shareholders have found strong profiles in Philippe Kavafyan and Lars Bondo Krogsgaard.

Philippe Kavafyan has more than 25 years of experience in the broader energy and technology industries and 12 years in the wind sector, including roles in business development, technical, asset and risk management in Electricité de France, GE and Areva . During the past six years in offshore wind energy, Philippe has successfully worked with offshore wind tenders in France, the first commercial projects in Germany and held the position as Chair of the Board of Adwen Offshore.

Lars Bondo Krogsgaard also has extensive wind management experience with DONG Energy (now Ørsted) and Siemens Wind Power. In 2010, he joined Nordex as Chief Sales Officer and was promoted to CEO, growing the company profitably while expanding its global reach.

Vestas has appointed its President and CEO, Anders Runevad, as Chair of the Board, while MHI has appointed its Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer and current Chair of MHI Vestas Offshore, Michisuke Nayama, as the Deputy Chair of the Board as of 1 April.

"Both Philippe Kavafyan and Lars Bondo Krogsgaard possess deep knowledge of the industry and major markets, and MHI and Vestas strongly believe that their combined expertise and leadership within the wind industry is precisely what the joint venture requires to be successful in the future", said Anders Runevad, incoming Chair of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind's Board.