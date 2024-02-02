Okapi Buys Yara Marine Technologies

Yara Marine Technologies (YMT) has been acquired by Geneva-based Okapi Supply Trading Advisory SA (formerly Sarl) to expand its maritime solutions portfolio.

Yara Marine offers a portfolio of cutting-edge green technologies, spanning from SOx Scrubbers and Vessel Optimization solutions (Route Pilot AI, FuelOpt, and Fleet Analytics) to turnkey Shore Power solutions. The acquisition comes as the industry faces increasing emissions regulations and financial impetus to meet the 2030, 2040 and 2050 emissions goals set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Yara Marine Technologies’ Dr. Thomas Koniordos said, “This acquisition is the next step, and we eagerly anticipate the opportunities that lie ahead with Mohamed and the team at Okapi. Together, we will continue accelerating our industry’s transition to net zero through greater development and deployment of our cutting-edge decarbonization technologies, reducing the environmental impact of maritime operations and improving operational excellence across our global fleet."

Okapi Supply Trading Advisory SA CEO, Mohamed J. Ndao, said, “I’m pleased to welcome Yara Marine Technologies into the Okapi family. Their wide portfolio of innovative solutions showcase a variety of approaches and stackable alternatives that can serve as immediate options when addressing our industry’s emissions challenges. This aligns closely with our ambition to offer our customers easier pathways towards greening their operations. This union is an exciting new chapter, and I look forward to working together to create positive change for the marine environment and the maritime industry."

Magnus Ankarstrand, EVP Yara Corporate Development, said, “We are happy to have found a new owner that has a strong interest to develop the company further. Yara Marine Technologies has been a valuable part of Yara for 10 years. However, as Yara’s strategy is to focus its investments on core business of sustainable food solutions and clean ammonia, a divestment of Yara Marine Technologies was a natural step.”

Yara Marine Technologies is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with branches in Sweden, Poland, and China. Customers with previously acquired products from YMT will continue to be supported by lifecycle services.