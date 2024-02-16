ONE Announces Asia Pacific 1 Service

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has launched a new route connecting Asia and the US West Coast: Asia Pacific 1 (AP1) as a result of sustained growth of US import volumes from Asia to the US.

The AP1 service introduces direct routes from Taipei and Shekou to the U.S. West Coast. The return leg of this service boasts a rapid transit from the U.S. West Coast back to Vietnam, with an expected transit time of 19 days to Haiphong and 22 days to Cai Mep.

Subject to applicable regulatory clearance, the inaugural sailing for AP1 service is expected to commence in late Spring, around April or May, with specific details to be announced soon.

Port rotation: Haiphong – Cai Mep – Shekou – Xiamen – Taipei – Ningbo – Shanghai – Los Angeles – Oakland – Shekou – Haiphong.



