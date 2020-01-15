One Dead, Two Missing in Galveston Ship Collision

The US Coast Guard and local authorities on Wednesday continue to search for two fishermen missing after a fatal vessel collision in Galveston, Texas.

The Coast Guard said four fisherman were forced into the water on Tuesday afternoon when their 81-foot vessel Pappy's Pride capsized following a collision with the 600-foot chemical tanker Bow Fortune near the Galveston jetties.

One crew member has been rescued, one is deceased and two are missing.

One of the individuals from the capsized fishing boat was recovered by a nearby vessel and transferred to the care of emergency medical services personnel.

A Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew recovered another crewmember who was unresponsive. The crew of the RB-M administered CPR before transferring the crewmember to emergency medical services personnel at Sector Field Office Galveston.

"Despite the life saving efforts of our crew, the gentleman was later pronounced deceased by the medical examiner's office," said Cmdr. Jordan Baldueza, Sector Houston-Galveston search and rescue mission coordinator. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of all those affected by this tragic event. Our search and rescue efforts remain our top priority at this time."

The ongoing search for the other two fishermen includes Coast Guard air and vessel crews as well as a number of good Samaritan vessels and local authorities.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.