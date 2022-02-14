OneLearn Bringing Holograms to Maritime Training

Beaming someone’s hologram to people thousands of miles away is no longer a fantasy, with OneLearn Global revolutionizing the world of maritime training by turning science fiction into reality.

The digital eLearning training provider will soon offer live courses run by holographic tutors from the company’s headquarters in Limassol, Cyprus, to audiences around the globe.

“This next-generation technology gives people the means to project themselves as life-size holograms when running live courses for mariners on shore or at sea,” said Nigel Cleave, Senior Advisor at OneLearn Global.

“Holograms are the latest innovation in maritime training, which we’re pioneering as part of our mission to revolutionize how shipping companies develop and upskill their crewmembers.”

The hologram-projection technology is the brainchild of PORTL, a U.S.-based company that spent a year building a tailormade portal for Columbia Shipmanagement (which OneLearn provides eLearning for).

The ability to conduct remote meetings and training was showcased on 20 January when Mark O’Neil, CEO and President of Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM), appeared before an audience in Manila – 5,534 miles away.

O’Neil was in a purpose-built ‘capture’ studio at OneLearn Global’s offices in Limassol. The audience at the Manila-based Nautilus Pacific Training Centre could see him in an eight-foot tall, glass-fronted computerized cabin or portal.

Appearing as a life-size hologram, O’Neil could speak to, see and hear the people attending the event in Manila.

Each portal has built-in speakers, through which the speaker’s voice can be heard. The cameras and microphones allow the person appearing as a hologram to see the audience.

“This demonstration featuring Mark O’Neil showcases the power of tech and how we, using PORTL, are transforming remote learning for seafarers,” Cleave said. “We’re incredibly excited about pioneering a new age of maritime training.”