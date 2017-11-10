DNV GL, Chrysaor Pact for North Sea Operations

DNV GL has secured a combined engineering services agreement with Chrysaor Holdings Ltd. to deliver a unique range of services to the company in support of its North Sea Operations.

Chrysaor recently completed the acquisition of a package of assets in the UK North Sea from Shell for a price of $3.0 billion. The transaction sees Chrysaor become the leading independent E&P company in the UK. It currently has more than 400 staff working in the UKCS.

Hari Vamadevan, Regional Manager UK & West Africa, DNV GL - Oil & Gas says: ”We are delighted that we have been given the opportunity to work with Chrysaor and the hope is, that the agreement will form part of long term continuous relationship. I am hopeful that we will be able to assist them in their vision to be a market leading North European E&P company.”

Jack Downie, Head of Offshore Services DNV GL commented: “We anticipate that through our traditional and digital initiatives we can bring efficiency savings and support Chrysaor in their technical and safety processes.”

Chrysaor now holds stakes in 10 fields and blocks, including the BP-operated Schiehallion.