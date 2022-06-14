Optiwise HORIZON Project Aims to Improve Ships with Wind Power

MARIN, joined by the consortium outlined below, has successfully initiated the project Optiwise, an EU funded research and innovation project aiming to improve and demonstrate energy savings using wind propulsion and hydrodynamic improvements in propulsion.

Partners working together in this MARIN coordinated project:

MARIN, CORE IC, SSPA, AYRO, CHANTIERS DE L'ATLANTIQUE, FLIKKEMA INNOVATION MANAGEMENT & CONSULTANCY, WARTSILA NETHERLANDS, UNIVERSITA DEGLI STUDI DI GENOVA, EURONAV & ANEMOI MARINE TECHNOLOGIES.

The EU call requested solutions for energy savings of at least 10% for single measures and 20% for combined measures. In response, the Optiwise consortium defined the following ambition:

Our overall ambition is to develop and employ holistic design and control methods for ground-breaking new ship concepts utilizing wind propulsion while considering realistic operational scenarios. With these methods we expect to realize average energy savings between 30% and 50% when compared to equivalent conventional ships while ensuring operational feasibility in a realistic wind climate.

The Optiwise project will pursue its objectives through close inspection of three operational use cases:

Bulk Carrier withANEMOI Rotor Sails Tanker with AYRO OceanWings Passenger Vessel with Chantiers de l’Atlantique Solid Sail









Image courtesy MARIN