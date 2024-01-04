Orsel Takes the Helm as ECSA's First Female President

Karin Orsel has been appointed the first female President ever in the history of the European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA), starting on January 1, 2024 for a two-year term, with Mikki Koskinen joining as the new Vice-President. She succeeds Philippos Philis, who has held the position since January 2022.

Commenting on her appointment, new ECSA President Karin Orsel said, “The strategic role of European shipping for the security of the Europe has come to the forefront. Our commitment is clear: to promote the energy transition of shipping, meet our climate targets, and foster the sector’s competitiveness amidst rapidly evolving geopolitical and security challenges. One of the main priorities of our industry is a people-centered transition. The upskilling and reskilling of our seafarers for the green and digital transition, at the same time keeping the sector attractive and future-proof, is a topic close to my heart. I am honored to take over the ECSA Presidency at such a pivotal moment and I look forward to working together with the membership and the Secretariat to further strengthen ECSA’s role as the voice of European shipping.”

“European shipping operates globally. It is now more important than ever to ensure European shipping remains competitive in an international environment while meeting its climate targets and continuing to deliver goods, energy and mobility for the EU citizens. To achieve this, it is essential to continue the constructive dialogue and cooperation with EU policymakers and stakeholders. In my new position as ECSA Vice-President, I look forward to working with Karin Orsel, ECSA members and the team as we strive to leverage the potential of European shipping for Europe,” said Mikki Koskinen, newly appointed Vice-President of ECSA.

Karin Orsel became a shipowner and maritime entrepreneur at the age of 23 and she has been CEO of her ship management company MF Shipping Group since 2001. In 2017, she was appointed President of the Royal Association of Netherlands Shipowners (KVNR). Karin Orsel has received the “Industry Leader Award 2019” at the Tanker Shipping & Trade Conference in London, the “Personality of the Year 2019” at the WISTA International General Meeting and she is an Honorary Doctor of Public Administration Degree of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in recognition of her significant contributions to the maritime industry.

Mikki Koskinen (Master of Economics) has been Managing Director of ESL Shipping Oy, part of Aspo Group, since 2013, and is a member of Aspo’s Executive Board. Prior to that, he was Managing Director of Meriaura Oy. Mikki has served as a member of the Board of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), a member on the board of Arctia Oy and was the Chairman of the Finnish Shipowners’ Association 2021-2023.