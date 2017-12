The ground-breaking Global Industry Alliance (GIA) – a partnership of key maritime stakeholders pursuing low carbon shipping – has met at International Maritime Organization (IMO) Headquarters, London (7 December).

The GIA is made up of leading shipowners and operators, classification societies, engine and technology builders and suppliers, big data providers, port and oil companies – tasked with identifying and developing innovative ways to encourage use of energy-efficiency technologies and operations.

The GIA Task Force meeting, the second one in the series, saw 20 industry representatives from across the Alliance’s 16 member companies discuss how to make further progress on on-going GIA funded activities and to agree new priority areas to pursue under the partnership.