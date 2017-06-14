Seanergy Time Charter Contract for Partnership

Greece-based Seanergy Maritime Holdings announced that it has entered into a time charter contract with a major European utility and energy company for its recently delivered Capesize vessel.

The 2012-built M/V Partnership will commence a period employment of about twelve to eighteen months and is expected to generate approximately $8.8 million of gross revenue, assuming the full 18 months employment.

Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are pleased to announce a period employment contract for our most recent Capesize acquisition. The strong rate achieved supports our projections for continued improvement in the Capesize market and overall dry bulk sector. "

Seanergy Maritime Holdings is an international shipping company that provides marine dry bulk transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels.

The Company currently owns a modern fleet of eleven dry bulk carriers, consisting of nine Capesizes and two Supramaxes, with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 dwt and an average fleet age of about 8.1 years.