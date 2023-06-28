Performance Shipping Bags Charter for M/T P. Aliki Tanker

Performance Shipping, a shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, has entered into a time charter contract with ST Shipping & Transport Pte Ltd., for the 2010-built, 105,304 dwt, LR2 Aframax oil product tanker, the M/T P. Aliki.

The gross charter rate will be based on a fixed floor rate of US$45,000 per day for a period of minimum of four months to a maximum of five and a half months at the charterer's option, plus a 50/50 profit share provision above the floor rate.

The charter started on June 26, 2023, and is expected to generate approximately a minimum of US$5.5 million to a maximum of US$7.5 million in gross revenue to Performance Shipping, depending on the duration of the charter, excluding any additional income that may be earned from the profit share provision.

Andreas Michalopoulos, Performance Shipping's Chief Executive Officer, said:“Following the recent announcement of our record financial results and net income of $15.7 million during the 2023 first quarter, we are pleased to announce the new time charter contract for our LR2 Aframax tanker, M/T P. Aliki. This contract commenced immediately after the expiration of the previous charter agreement with Trafigura Maritime Logistics Pte Ltd at a gross daily charter rate of $45,000."

“With a fixed floor daily rate of $45,000, this new contract boosts our fleet-wide revenue backlog to approximately $54 million, based on the minimum duration of each charter. In addition, it provides the opportunity to further enhance our current profitability by capitalizing on the robust Aframax spot charter rates, thanks to our partnership with the Charterer and the 50% share of the vessel’s earnings above the floor.

"With a term of 4 to 5.5 months, the M/T P. Aliki will be strategically positioned for new employment during the seasonally strong fall period. This contract reflects our solid relationships with reputable and creditworthy counterparties, such as ST Shipping & Transport Pte Ltd., which currently employs three of our tankers.”