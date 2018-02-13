Port of Piraeus Profit Up by 92%

The Board of Directors of Piraeus Port Authority S.A. (PPA) has approved the Annual Financial Report of 2017 in which The profits before tax amounted to EUR 21.2 million (USD 26.19 mln) compared to EUR 11.0 million (USD 13.59 mln) in the year 2016, showing an increase of 92%.

The turnover amounted to € 111.5 million compared to € 103.5 million in the corresponding period of 2016, showing an increase of 7.7%.

The operations at the Container Terminal showed significant increase in revenue by € 7million (53.1%), where container throughput increased by 70.6%, meaning 453.264 TEU compared to 265.716 TEU in 2016, while the income from the concession fee of the Pier II and Pier III increased approximately by € 3.4 million (8.4%).

Chairman and CEO of PPA SA Captain Fu Chengqiu stated: "The first full year of the new Management in the port of Piraeus was marked by very positive results which are mainly attributed to the employees of the company. We believe that in the coming years, with the implementation of our investment plan which is already in progress, we will further improve both the business operation and the economic efficiency of PPA S.A.".

The proposed dividend per share is € 0.1712 compared to € 0.0892 in 2016 (92% increase).