Policy Planning Lessons for Maritime Students

Students from the International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) in Malta are being introduced to key policy planning issues as part of International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s on-going work to support the future leaders of the maritime world (15-16 February).

The event focused on the National Maritime Transport Policy (NMTP) formulation, which is being promoted by IMO as a good governance practice to guide planning, decision making and legislation in the maritime sector, and a key driver for a country's sustainable development. IMO has been providing training to its interested Member States on developing, adopting and updating NMTPs.

The end of the seminar will see students participate in a practical group exercise, in which they themselves will practise formulating the key aspects of a maritime transport policy. The students were introduced to the topic by IMO's Jonathan Pace and World Maritime University (WMU) Associate Professor George Theocharidis.

The seminar is being held for a second consecutive year and is the result of continuing, fruitful collaboration between IMO and its two global maritime training institutions – WMU and IMLI