Policy Planning Lessons for Maritime Students

By Aiswarya Lakshmi

February 16, 2018

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 Students from the International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) in Malta are being introduced to key policy planning issues as part of International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s on-going work to support the future leaders of the maritime world (15-16 February). 

 
The event focused on the National Maritime Transport Policy (NMTP) formulation, which is being promoted by IMO as a good governance practice to guide planning, decision making and legislation in the maritime sector, and a key driver for a country's sustainable development. IMO has been providing training to its interested Member States on developing, adopting and updating NMTPs.
 
The end of the seminar will see students participate in a practical group exercise, in which they themselves will practise formulating the key aspects of a maritime transport policy. The students were introduced to the topic by IMO's Jonathan Pace and World Maritime University (WMU) Associate Professor George Theocharidis.
 
The seminar is being held for a second consecutive year and is the result of continuing, fruitful collaboration between IMO and its two global maritime training institutions – WMU and IMLI
 
