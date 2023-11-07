Ponant Enhances Connectivity on Luxury Icebreaker

Digital solutions company Marlink has partnered with LEO internet operator Eutelsat OneWeb to provide digital connectivity solutions to cruise company Ponant.

Ponant will deploy the Eutelsat OneWeb service on its polar exploration icebreaker Le Commandant Charcot, providing guests and crew with high throughput and low latency internet access across the vessel’s itinerary.

Leveraging Marlink’s expertise in smart hybrid networks, the bandwidth delivered by Eutelsat OneWeb will enable Ponant’s seamless collaboration between the ship’s bridge, engineering crew and shore teams. Guests will also enjoy better connectivity and access streaming video or social media.

Marlink has deployed a complete hybrid network solution onboard Le Commandant Charcot, combining GEO VSAT, LEO services and 4G/5G cellular services.

Based on a Service Level Agreement (SLA) model, Ponant has service levels defined by Committed Information Rate (CIR) and Maximum Information Rate (MIR). A fully encrypted network uses a layered service approach to ensure complete privacy while multiple service profiles can segregate crew and operational traffic on the same terminal.

With 634 satellites now in orbit, the Eutelsat Group’s LEO constellation is complete and fully operational down to 25 degrees latitude. The company is continuing to progress the roll out of its ground station infrastructure which will enable global maritime services. Eutelsat OneWeb is selling connectivity services to the maritime industry, via its specialist maritime distribution partners such as Marlink.

Carole Plessy, VP Europe and Maritime, Eutelsat OneWeb, said: “This is a new generation of broadband services for maritime, powered by LEO satellites to create a truly global connectivity platform to bring fibre to the high seas.”



