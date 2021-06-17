Port of Corpus Christi Buys New Police Boat

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority (PCCA) has added a new patrol boat to its security force.

The new 44-foot port security boat was purchased using a combination of Port Security Grant Program funds from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) and U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), as well as matching funds from the PCCA. The new boat replaces one existing police vessel that has been in operation for more than a decade and had limitations when operating in severe sea states. This new vessel also comes equipped with advanced detection equipment, in addition to limited firefighting capabilities.

“The safety of everyone who moves cargo in and out of the Port of Corpus Christi – from dockworkers to pilots – and the communities we serve is always paramount in our minds,” said Clark Robertson, Chief Operating Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. “This new port security vessel highlights our ongoing commitment to safety as our Port continues to evolve and grow with its state-of-the-art detection functionality and ability to more safely navigate severe weather events.”

The Port Security Department has operated and staffed a port security patrol operation since 2009. The new vessel was constructed by MetalCraft Marine Inc. in Kingston, Canada following its purchase approval by the Port of Corpus Christi Commission in November 2019.