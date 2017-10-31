Marine Link
Focus on Piracy Prevention at Djibouti

October 31, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 A high-level workshop in Djibouti has seen an exchange of ideas on preventing a resurgence of piracy in the West Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden, as well as addressing other transnational organized crimes at sea that threaten the security of navigation.

 
The event (29 October) was hosted at the Djibouti Regional Training Centre, which is part-funded by International Maritime Organization (IMO) and supports implementation of the Djibouti Code of Conduct – the international treaty that has been instrumental in repressing piracy and armed robbery against ships in the region.
 
Co-hosted by Japan and France, the workshop was attended by Ambassadors from France, Japan, EU, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and by members of the diplomatic corps, senior government officials from Djibouti, East African Standby Force and IMO. 
 
Speaking at the opening of the workshop, Djibouti’s Minister of Defence, H.E. Ali Hassan Bahdon invited regional countries to take advantage of the newly completed regional training centre and appealed to donor partners to provide assistance in providing training at the centre.
 
The workshop reinforced the importance of national strategies for developing the maritime sector and a sustainable “blue economy” that generates revenue, employment and stability – a key factor in tackling maritime security challenges in the region.
 
