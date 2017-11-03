Eagle Bulk Shipping May Issue Privately Placed Bonds

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. announced that it has mandated certain investment banks to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on Monday, November 6th, 2017 to explore a potential private placement of bonds by its subsidiary Eagle Bulk Shipco LLC in the Norwegian bond market.

If the Company decides to move forward with a transaction, the bonds would be offered only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and, outside the United States, only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The bonds would not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and could not be offered or sold in the United States absent an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from registration requirements or a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act or any state securities laws.

This press release, which is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act, shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.