A fire on a platform belonging to Brazilian state oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA briefly halted oil and gas production late on Sunday, the company said, adding that there had been no injuries or damage.

The fire occurred in the Marlim field around 10:30 p.m. local time on Sunday and was put out four minutes later. Petrobras said on Monday that the accident may have been caused by a leak and would be investigated.

An explosion on Friday on the NS-32 drillship, operated by Odebrecht Oil and Gas for Petrobas and also located in the Marlim field, killed three workers.





