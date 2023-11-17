Purus Orders Two VLECs from South Korean Shipbuilder

Purus said Friday it had ordered two 98,000 cbm very large ethane carriers (VLEC) from Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea, scheduled for delivery in 2026 and 2027.

According to Purus, the VLECs vessels will feature dual-fuel ethane engines and optimized cargo handling systems, enabling lower CO2 and SOx emissions.

"Additional energy-saving devices will further contribute to emission reductions. Both vessels shall be delivered directly into long-term time charters." Purus said.

Financial details were not disclosed.



