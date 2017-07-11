Marine Link
Croatia Ratifies Wreck Removal Treaty

July 11, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks has been ratified by Croatia, bringing the total number of States to accede to the treaty to 37. 

 
The Convention, which entered into force in 2015, provides the legal basis for States to remove, or have removed, shipwrecks that may threaten the safety of lives, goods and property at sea, as well as the marine environment.
 
The treaty was adopted in 2007 and its Contracting States currently represent just over 70% of the world's merchant fleet tonnage. 
 
Ivan Grdešić, Ambassador of Croatia to the United Kingdom, met IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim to deposit the instrument of accession (11 July).
 
