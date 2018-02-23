France Ratifies Fishing Vessel Safety Treaty

Efforts to increase global fishing vessel safety have received a boost with France becoming the ninth State to ratify International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s Cape Town Agreement.

The treaty covers various important safety requirements including radiocommunications, life-saving appliances and arrangements, emergency procedures, musters and drills.

The Cape Town Agreement will enter into force 12 months after it has been ratified by 22 States which, collectively, have 3,600 or more fishing vessels of at least 24 metres in length operating on the high seas.