Saturday, February 24, 2018

France Ratifies Fishing Vessel Safety Treaty

February 23, 2018

 Efforts to increase global fishing vessel safety have received a boost with France becoming the ninth State to ratify International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s Cape Town Agreement. 

 
The treaty covers various important safety requirements including radiocommunications, life-saving appliances and arrangements, emergency procedures, musters and drills.
 
The Cape Town Agreement will enter into force 12 months after it has been ratified by 22 States which, collectively, have 3,600 or more fishing vessels of at least 24 metres in length operating on the high seas.
 
Ambassador Nicole Taillefer, Permanent Representative of France to IMO, presented the instrument of ratification to IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim at IMO Headquarters, London (23 February).
 
