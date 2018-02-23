France Ratifies Fishing Vessel Safety Treaty
Efforts to increase global fishing vessel safety have received a boost with France becoming the ninth State to ratify International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s Cape Town Agreement.
Efforts to increase global fishing vessel safety have received a boost with France becoming the ninth State to ratify International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s Cape Town Agreement.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe