Saturday, February 17, 2024
Red Sea Crisis Expected to Increase US Port Congestion

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 2, 2024

© sheilaf2002 / Adobe Stock

U.S. shipping industry stakeholders told the Transportation Department they "expected increased congestion at some U.S. container ports in the next four to six weeks as shippers re-route cargo to avoid the Red Sea," the department said on Friday.

The stakeholders shared their concerns during a call with the department's Office of Multimodal Freight on Thursday, the department said. The call focused on supply chain issues stemming from the situation in the Red Sea, where attacks by Yemen's Houthis have disrupted shipping.


(Reuters - Reporting by Rami Ayyub and David Shepardson)

