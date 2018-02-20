BSEE Responds to Oil Platform Fatality in the GOM

Related News
USS Wyoming Arrives in Norfolk for Overhaul
Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Wyoming (SSBN-742) arrived at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) on January 9 for refueling…
Nor-Shipping Partners with ‘Lifesaver’ Mercy Ships
Leading maritime event week Nor-Shipping has announced that Mercy Ships has been selected as its new charity partner. The global organisation…
Dudson Joins Incat Crowther as MD
Incat Crowther has appointed Ed Dudson as Managing Director of its UK business and as a board member contributing to overall business direction.
Interview: Alison Nolan, GM, Boston Harbor Cruises
Alison Nolan is General Manager and a fourth-generation owner of Boston Harbor Cruises (BHC), a company that moves more than…
Interview: William P. Doyle - CEO, Dredging Contractors of America
William P. Doyle is the new CEO & Executive Director of the Dredging Contractors of America (DCA). Twice a U.S. Senate confirmed…
Turkish Blockade off Cyprus 'out of Eni's control'
A Turkish blockade of a ship hired by Eni to drill for gas off the Cyprus coast is a diplomatic issue that is out of the Italian oil company's hands, Eni's CEO said on Friday.
UN: 22 Ethiopian Migrants Missing off Yemen
Twenty-two Ethiopian migrants are missing after being dumped in the sea off Yemen, the U.N. International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday. IOM spokesman…
Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics Doubles Footprint in Port of Zeebrugge
Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics has signed a concession agreement with the Port of Zeebrugge to develop 49 hectares of land…
PVA Elects 2018 Leadership
Gus Gaspardo, President of the Padelford Packet Boat Company, was elected Passenger Vessel Association (PVA) President for…
Marine News Boat of the Month: February 2018
In late November 2017, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD), the largest provider of dredging services in the United…
New Program Makes it Easier to Ship Cars at Port Everglades
Crowley Maritime has helped launch a pilot Vehicle Validation Export Process Program that now allows shippers to submit original…
Top Maritime News
Telford Offshore: A New Offshore Services Provider
There’s a new name in the global oil and gas industry: Telford Offshore, which officially launched today after acquiring four vessels from Sea
Triple-screw Tug for the Hudson
“The Daisy Mae is the closest you can get to Z-drive maneuverability, without the cost of Z-drive,” maintains her builder Joseph Rodriguez of
#BTC100 History
Bouchard Transportation Co. acquires its first oil barge, a sunken 15,000 barrel vessel, which Capt. Fred Bouchard purchased for $100.
Vigor Adds $20 Mln Drydock
Vigor built on its ongoing investments in critical infrastructure in the Puget Sound in 2017 with the $20 million investment in another drydock.