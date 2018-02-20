Marine Link
Tuesday, February 20, 2018

BSEE Responds to Oil Platform Fatality in the GOM

February 20, 2018

Image Courtesy Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement

Image Courtesy Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement is conducting an investigation into the fatality of a platform worker in an area of the Gulf of Mexico known as West Cameron 215A, about 64 miles south of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
 
The offshore oil and gas operator, Energy Resource Technology GOM, LLC, a subsidiary of Talos Production LLC, reported that the fatality occurred at approximately 10:30 am on Feb. 17, 2018. The deceased worker was involved in replacing firewater piping at the time of the incident. No other personnel were harmed. There was no pollution as a result of the incident.
 
BSEE Gulf of Mexico Region investigators and inspectors began conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the fatality over the weekend.
 
