RIBCRAFT Delivers Rescue Boat to Fire Department in Maine

The volunteer fire department in Greene, Maine recently took delivery of a 16-foot RIBCRAFT 4.8 rescue boat. This specialized RIB expands the department’s response capabilities while providing a safe platform for rescue missions. Funded by a grant through Firehouse Subs, RIBCRAFT worked with the department to build a boat that met all of their operational requirements.

Located on several rivers and lakes in Androscoggin County, the department receives many distress calls from recreational boaters. RIBCRAFT worked with the Greene Volunteer Fire Department's fire chief to understand the department’s needs and outfit the 4.8 to meet mission requirements.

The RIB features a forward positioned center console with attached pod seat, aluminum antenna arch with integrated dive ladder, transom bollards and a keel guard. Powered by a 50HP Yamaha outboard, the boat reaches speeds in excess of 25mph. With a dark grey multi-chambered heavy-duty Hypalon tube, the RIBCRAFT 4.8 provides a durable, stable, and seaworthy platform, the builder said.

The vessel features an aggressive deep V fiberglass hull and high swept bow, and excellent open deck space for rescue operations, personnel and equipment.

Designed originally as a deployable surf rescue craft, the RIBCRAFT 4.8 will allow the Fire Department to better serve the community by reaching more on-water areas previously inaccessible.

Within weeks of delivery the new boat was already put to use in a water rescue.