Two New Tugs for Rimorchiatori Riuniti

Italian tug operator Rimorchiatori Riuniti has continued its fleet expansion with the deliveries of two new Damen tugs; an ASD 2913 called Danimarca and an ASD 2411 called Columbia.

 
The delivery of the Danimarca took place in Genoa on June 14, 2017. This new tug will join the ASD 2913 Germania that joined the company’s fleet at the beginning of the year. Like her sister vessel, the Danimarca has also been installed with FiFi 1 and an aft winch, in addition to oil recovery and escort capabilities.
 
This extra equipment, combined with a bollard pull of 80 metric tons, means that Rimorchiatori Riuniti will be able to sign these two ASD 2913 tugs up for offshore tasks as well as harbor assistance duties.
 
Handed over to Rimorchiatori Riuniti at the end of May, the Columbia has joined for harbor towage duties with sister vessel Malta in the port of Genoa. At 24 meters long and 11 meters wide, these tugs are compact enough to allow deployment in small port situations. Yet, in terms of performance, no compromises need to be made since the ASD 2411 still yields a 70-metric-ton bollard pull capacity.
 
Four recent Rimorchiatori Riuniti vessels demonstrate this point. While the Germania and Danimarca were both built at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania, the Columbia was built at Albwardy Damen (the UAE-based joint venture of Albwardy Marine Engineering and Damen Shipyards Sharjah) and the Malta at Song Thu Shipyard in Danang, Vietnam.
 

 

