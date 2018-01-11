Contargo Rolls out New Service from Rotterdam and Basel

Contargo AG has launched a new rail shuttle service to the German town of Weil am Rhein on the Swiss border. This creates a direct connection between the port of Rotterdam and the important industrial areas around Basel.

Three times a week, the container train travels from the DUSS Terminal in Weil am Rhein (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) to Rotterdam and vice versa (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays) in a mere 18 hours.

In Rotterdam the shuttle will stop at the CTT Pernis Terminal. This terminal has an efficient connection with the container terminals at Maasvlakte via the PortShuttle service.

The ‘Basel Westport Shuttle’ has a capacity of 88 TEU and carries both maritime and continental freight. The train is also used for tank cars and bulk cargo. Contargo said that it will be keeping a close eye on capacity utilisation in connection with plans to step up the service’s frequency at some point in the future.