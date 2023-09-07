Safehaven Marine Launches New Pilot Boat for Svitzer

Safehaven Marine, an Irish builder of pilot, patrol and survey vessels, this week launched a new pilot boat for Svitzer’s operations at Tanger Med 2 in Morocco.

The newly built Svitzer Oued Laou is powered by a pair of 500-horsepower Volvo Penta D13 engines. The 48-foot launch has an operational speed of 24.5 knots carrying seven pilots and crew. The vessel is self-righting and capable of operating in all weather conditions, the builder said.

Safehaven Marine said the vessel is the fourth Interceptor 48 pilot boat supplied to Svitzer.

The builder noted the Pilot 48 has been popular in the region, with three supplied to Boluda Tanger Med in Morocco earlier this year.