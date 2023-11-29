Sanmar Delivers Compact Harbor Tug to Seychelles Ports Authority

Sanmar Shipyards has delivered a compact general purpose Bozçay Class harbor tug to the Seychelles Ports Authority.

Based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RApport 1900SX design from Canadian naval architects Robet Allan Ltd, Mamelles is a diesel-powered tug designed for maximum efficiency in the performance of ship-handling duties for seagoing ships.

Measuring 19.3m LOA with an 8.2m beam and maximum draft of 2.9m, Mamelles has conventional twin screw propulsion with twin nozzles and four rudders providing a bollard pull of 33 tonnes and excellent maneuverability. It has a free-running speed of 11.5 knots.

Ideally suited to smaller ports and sometimes crowded harbor conditions, the tug is powered by twin high speed electronically-controlled Caterpillar C32 engines, each achieving 970 kW at 1,800 rev/min, which are EPA Tier lll and IMO Tier ll compliant.

The Bozçay hull form has been carefully developed, based on a wide array of previously successful tug designs, to ensure good seakeeping, maneuverability, and stability in all types of operation.

Mamelles is capable of ship-assist work, line-handling, general harbor service and coastal towing, and has overnight accommodation in the foc’sle for a crew of four, including two cabins, pantry, mess, washroom with shower.

The design’s increased beam provides better stability and visibility from the wheelhouse is excellent in all directions. Tank capacities include 26,000 liters of fuel oil and 3,100 liters of fresh water.

Mamelles is the second Sanmar-built tug to be delivered to Seychelles Ports Authority, joining the larger 60-tonnes bollard pull tug Ste Anne, also based on the RAmparts 2400SX design, and delivered in 2020.



