Sanmar Shipping Rejoins Maersk Tankers' LR2 Pool

Maersk Tankers announced Sanmar Shipping has returned as a pool partner with its vessel Sanmar Sangeet rejoining Maersk Tankers' LR2 pool.

Commenting on the reasons for joining Maersk Tankers' pools, Subba Rao, Managing Director at Sanmar Shipping, said, "Sanmar has always believed in values before profits, growth with responsibility and a unique chemistry with people and nature, which much about sums up our relationship with Maersk."

Maersk Tankers manages spot pools for tankers of all sizes, from 10k DWT to LR2 vessels, offering its partners access to earning spikes in the spot market but with the benefit of an array of safety nets. Maersk Tankers operates across cargo markets with a global customer network and extensive cargo book.

"We have had the pleasure of working with Sanmar for many years, during which time we have been focused on finding the right deployment solutions for its vessels," said Susanne Jensen, Global Head of Partner Sales and Service at Maersk Tankers. "We are delighted that Sanmar has once again chosen us as its partner."