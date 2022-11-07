SAYFR, MSI ink MOU to collaborate on Safety Culture, Loss Prevention

SAYFR entered into an MoU with Japanese underwriter Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (MSI) aimed at reducing risks of major incidents through building safety culture maturity in the maritime and offshore energy sectors. SAYFR has worked with MSI on several joint initiatives in the last two years. MSI is one of the world’s largest insurers and holds the biggest market position in the Japanese marine hull insurance sector.

Focus areas have been identified and will be covered under the MoU with the main opportunities for collaboration being pursued in the following areas: