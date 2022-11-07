SAYFR, MSI ink MOU to collaborate on Safety Culture, Loss Prevention
SAYFR entered into an MoU with Japanese underwriter Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (MSI) aimed at reducing risks of major incidents through building safety culture maturity in the maritime and offshore energy sectors. SAYFR has worked with MSI on several joint initiatives in the last two years. MSI is one of the world’s largest insurers and holds the biggest market position in the Japanese marine hull insurance sector.
Focus areas have been identified and will be covered under the MoU with the main opportunities for collaboration being pursued in the following areas:
- The sharing of relevant data and insights to enhance the parties joint understanding of safety culture and its impact on major incidents.
- Communicating to relevant industries the importance of safety culture maturity and the correlation with major incident frequency.
- The creation of loss prevention gamified digital training solutions for customers.