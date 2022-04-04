Scotland's CMAL Orders Two Ferries from Cemre

Turkish shipbuilder Cemre said it has been awarded a contract to build two new ferries for Scotland’s Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL).

The vessels, which will operate in the busiest service route on the Clyde and Hebrides network, will be 95 meters long with capacity of 275-lanemeter for HGVs on the main deck and a total of 107 cars on both main and hoistable decks. It is expecting to increase 40% the freight and vehicle capacity on the Islay and Jura routes while reducing substantially the carbon footprint thanks to its diesel/hybrid propulsion system with these new building ferries.

The conceptual design of these Islay Ropax Ferries was developed by naValue together with close cooperation with the owner’s design team for the tender process. For the design and development of the vessels, Cemre has continued cooperation with LMG Marin AS.

“The project is part of significant investment plans we have for Scotland’s ferries and harbors, supported by £580m from the Scottish Government over the next five years “ said Kevin Hobbs, CEO, CMAL.