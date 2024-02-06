Sea Machines Receives $12 Million in Funding

Boston-based Sea Machines, a developer of autonomous control systems and advanced perception technology for maritime vessels, announced it has secured $12 million from a group of capital investors.

The funding round, led by cleantech venture capital specialist Emerald Technology Ventures, was joined by Nabtesco Technology Ventures (NTV), Chevron Technology Ventures, Ingram Industries, RKKVC, Level 2 Ventures and IMC Ventures. This adds to a financing in 2023 led by the Geekdom Fund.

The company said the investments will help it to "hone its technological edge and grow its market presence".

Founded in 2017, Sea Machines produces technology that allows onboard computers to maintain precise control of vessel position, steering, and speed during a voyage, reroute as needed to avoid traffic and obstacles, and use streaming data to improve operations. The firm also develops solutions for computer vision, remote command and control, and advanced data collection along shipping routes, among other applications.

User Interface view from vessel bridge using AI-Ris vision sensor (Image: Sea Machines)