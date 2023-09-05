SeaLink Marine & Tourism Names New Executive GM

Australian operator SeaLink Marine & Tourism announced the internal promotion of David Hay to the newly created role of Executive General Manager – Business Operations. Hay will commence the new role on October 4.

SeaLink Marine & Tourism’s fleet of 113 vessels connect travelers to 16 islands around Australia and includes tourism and hospitality experiences in multiple capital city harbors and major rivers, as well as two island resorts on K’gari (Fraser Island). Contracted essential transport services with governments and private clients include ferry services for passenger, vehicle, freight, as well as ship-to-shore, shore-to-shore passenger and crew ferry transfers.

In this new role, Hay will oversee and provide strategic leadership to SeaLink’s nine business units within the marine and tourism portfolio.

Hay joined the Kingfisher Bay Resort Group in 2004 as General Manager, Tours and Marine. He played a pivotal role in the growth and success of the group and was promoted to the Group General Manager in 2011, managing and operating the Kingfisher Bay Resort, K’gari Beach Resort, vehicle barges, and K’gari Explorer Tours before SeaLink acquired the group in 2018.