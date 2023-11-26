Seaspan Shipyards Contributes More Than $5.7 Billion to Canada’s GDP

Under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), Seaspan Shipyards has contributed more than $5.7 billion to Canada’s GDP through its shipbuilding and repair, refit, and maintenance activities and will contribute an additional $20.7 billion to Canada’s GDP through 2035, according to a recent socio-economic study conducted by Deloitte Canada. The report highlights the significant economic benefits of rebuilding the shipbuilding industry in Canada since the introduction of the NSS.

In addition to the GDP contributions made by Seaspan over the last 12 years, the report indicates that Seaspan’s shipbuilding and ship repair activities have also been a boon for job creation in the maritime industry. More than 7,000 jobs are now being created or sustained annually through Seaspan’s activities. This figure will grow to nearly 11,000 jobs annually by 2035.

Across the country, Seaspan has now awarded $2.4 billion in contracts under our NSS shipbuilding activities alone. More than 700 Canadian companies have been involved in building ships for Canada, with nearly 500 being small and medium-sized businesses, accounting for 63% of NSS-related contract values.

“As Canada’s partner under the NSS, Seaspan is transforming our shipbuilding and marine industries through innovation, partnerships and developing world-class talent. The economic contributions of this work are evident locally, regionally and across the country,” said John McCarthy, CEO, Seaspan Shipyards. “Over the next year alone, we will be adding hundreds of people to our team to help us deliver on our promise of ships built in Canada, by Canadians. As we continue to invest in our people, facilities and drive improvements in how we design, build, and repair ships, Seaspan will remain a significant contributor to the Canadian economy for decades to come and a preferred employer for those looking to work in the maritime industry in British Columbia.”

Under the NSS, Seaspan is currently building the federal non-combat fleet of vessels for the Royal Canadian Navy and Canadian Coast Guard (CCG). In addition to the three offshore fisheries science vessels which have already been delivered to the CCG, Seaspan’s book of work includes two joint support ships and one offshore oceanographic science vessel which are currently under construction. It also includes one polar icebreaker, the flagship of the CCG’s fleet, and 16 multi-purpose vessels. The polar icebreaker and the lead ship of the MPVs are both in design and are on schedule. Seaspan also provides repair, refit, and conversion work for a range of government and commercial clients.

Seaspan is re-building an industry, building complex ships by Canadians for Canadians, is developing a pipeline of maritime talent, and is creating an economic ripple effect felt from coast to coast to coast.



