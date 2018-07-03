Marine Link
Monday, July 9, 2018

Seaspan Shipyards Names Anttila COO

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 3, 2018

Seaspan Shipyards (Seaspan) appointed Jari Anttila as Chief Operating Officer (COO), who has more than 25 years of experience in shipbuilding and industrial operations. Previously with Philly Shipyard Inc. where he served as Senior Vice President, Anttila has considerable experience in successfully leading organizations through large shipbuilding projects. Prior to joining Philly Shipyards Inc., he held positions as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President with Meyer Turku and its predecessors in Finland. Mr. Anttila has contributed to the successful delivery of dozens of vessels.
At Seaspan, he will drive organizational excellence and operational efficiency by ensuring that the necessary controls, procedures, and systems are in place. Based at Vancouver Shipyards, Mr. Anttila will concentrate on ensuring that its work under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) is successfully completed, as well as assist in developing a strategic plan to advance the growth and diversification of Seaspan Shipyards.

Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jun 2018 - Green Marine Technology

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News