Seaspan Shipyards Names Anttila COO

Seaspan Shipyards (Seaspan) appointed Jari Anttila as Chief Operating Officer (COO), who has more than 25 years of experience in shipbuilding and industrial operations. Previously with Philly Shipyard Inc. where he served as Senior Vice President, Anttila has considerable experience in successfully leading organizations through large shipbuilding projects. Prior to joining Philly Shipyards Inc., he held positions as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President with Meyer Turku and its predecessors in Finland. Mr. Anttila has contributed to the successful delivery of dozens of vessels.

At Seaspan, he will drive organizational excellence and operational efficiency by ensuring that the necessary controls, procedures, and systems are in place. Based at Vancouver Shipyards, Mr. Anttila will concentrate on ensuring that its work under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) is successfully completed, as well as assist in developing a strategic plan to advance the growth and diversification of Seaspan Shipyards.