Second LPG Dual-Fuel VLGC for Astomos Named Lantana Planet

On September 16, a naming ceremony was held at Sakaide Works of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. for a new VLGC (very large gas carrier) that NYK will charter to Astomos Energy Corporation, the world's pre-eminent liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) company.

At the ceremony, the ship was named Lantana Planet by Mitsuru Yamanaka, executive vice president of Astomos Energy Corporation, and the ceremonial rope holding the vessel in place was cut by his wife. NYK senior managing executive officer Akira Kono attended together with others from NYK.

This vessel is a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dual-fuel VLGC and a sister ship of Lupinas Planet, which was completed in September this year. When LPG is used as fuel, exhaust gas from the ordered VLGC will contain at least 85% less sulfur oxide (SOx) and 15% less carbon dioxide (CO2) compared to conventional VLGCs equipped with fuel-oil engines.

NYK will further strengthen its long-standing close relationship with Astomos Energy and promote the development of an eco-friendly fleet to contribute to a low-carbon supply chain and realize a sustainable society.

Third from right; Mitsuru Yamanaka executive vice president of Astomos Energy Corporation. Second from right; Akira Kono senior managing executive officer of NYK. Photo courtesy NYK/Astomos