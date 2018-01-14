Marine Link
China Rolls-out World's Second-Largest Ore Carrier

January 14, 2018

Photo: Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd

 The second-largest ore carrier in the world was officially named Yuanhehai and delivered to China Ore Shipping, affiliated with China Cosco Shipping Corporation, in Shanghai, the state media reported.

 
The 400,000-dwt mega ship, which is 362 meters long, 65 meters wide and 30.4 meters high, was delivered almost a year after the deal was made in 2016, China News Service reported.
 
The Yuanhehai is the second-generation very large ore carrier (VLOC) designed by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Company. 
 
The delivery was the first ship of the second-generation VLOC. The shipbuilder will build more VLOCs for China Ore Shipping.
 
