China Rolls-out World's Second-Largest Ore Carrier

The second-largest ore carrier in the world was officially named Yuanhehai and delivered to China Ore Shipping, affiliated with China Cosco Shipping Corporation, in Shanghai, the state media reported.
The 400,000-dwt mega ship, which is 362 meters long, 65 meters wide and 30.4 meters high, was delivered almost a year after the deal was made in 2016, China News Service reported
.
The Yuanhehai is the second-generation very large ore carrier
(VLOC) designed by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Company.
The delivery was the first ship of the second-generation VLOC. The shipbuilder will build more VLOCs for China Ore Shipping.