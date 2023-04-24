Self-Driving Ferry Launched in Stockholm

The world's first self-driving commercial passenger ferry entirely powered by electricity has been launched in Sweden.

The Norwegian shipping company Torghatten AS will operate the passenger ferry between the Stockholm islands of Kungsholmen and Södermalm. The aim is to create more sustainable urban mobility.

The idea of autonomous urban ferries started at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in Trondheim. Based on the researchers' results, the company Zeabuz was founded, in which Torghatten AS is a co-owner.

The boat has an open, covered passenger deck with boarding and disembarking at both ends and is 12 meters long. It was built at the Brødrene Aa shipyard.

The catamaran has a capacity of 25 people and will start operating in Stockholm in June 2023, with 15 hours of continuous electric operation every day. Torghatten assures that the self-driving boat technology is tested and safe. Initially, an operator on board will ensure that everything runs smoothly during the crossing.

The ambition is to expand the concept to more parts of the world.

“Many large cities around the world have problems with congestion, lack of capacity and environmental and air pollution. Self-driving technology will be part of the solution and will be good for both the climate and people,” says Reidun Svarva, Chief Business Development Officer at Torghatten. “Instead of being barriers, the water surfaces will sew the city together and become a shortcut for all Stockholmers.”



