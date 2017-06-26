Korean Shipbuilding Parts Expor to China Surge

Yonhap reported that China's imports of shipbuilding parts and equipment produced by South Korean firms surged this year.

The report quoted Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) saying that China's imports of South Korean shipbuilding parts and equipment reached US$28.3 million in the first four months of the year, sharply up 37.6 percent from a year earlier.

During the cited period, China's overall purchase of such parts edged down 0.9 percent on-year to $71.5 million, the report said.

A sharp increase in imports from South Korea is largely due to China's long-term plan to boost its global standing in the heavy industrial sector, the state-run trade promotion agency said.