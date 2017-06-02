CMIH, DNV GL Enter Shipbuilding Partnership

At Nor-Shipping this week, China Merchants Industry Holding (CMIH) and DNV GL have signed a strategic cooperation agreement with a focus on advancing shipbuilding in the gas carrier, offshore and special vessel segments.

The agreement – signed by Gui Ming Zhu, Deputy General Manager of CMIH and Director of Yiu Lian Dockyards (Shekou) Limited, and Torgeir Sterri, Regional Manager Greater China at DNV GL - Maritime – will see the companies work together to optimize construction processes and quality control, to develop vessels that meet the varying requirements of these markets.

“We are confident that sharing market intelligence and technical expertise in developing next-generation vessels with DNV GL puts us in a great position to increase our competitiveness in the market. Our ambition is to be a thought leader in shipbuilding and establish highly regarded international standards, with the help of DNV GL. And we look forward to launching new joint development projects together in the future,” said Gui Ming Zhu.

“This agreement offers both our companies a great opportunity to learn from each other and work together to drive new developments in the gas carrier, offshore and special vessel segments. CMIH is highly regarded for its expertise in building a variety of vessels and offshore units and we look forward to collaborating with CMIH now and in the future,” Sterri said.

The cooperation agreement covers collaborations on classification issues, regulatory questions and extends into research and development as well as training.