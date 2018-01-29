Marine Link
NYK Signs Charter with EDF LNG Shipping

January 29, 2018

Photo: NYK Europe

 Japanese shipping company NYK Line announced that it signed a contract with EDF LNG Shipping, a subsidiary of Electricité de France (EDF), to charter a newly built LNG carrier for a total of seven years, with optional extension periods for up to 13 more years.

 
The vessel will be built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in Korea and is due to be delivered on April 30, 2020. 
 
The vessel will be fitted to EDF’s specific requirements and will have a 174,000-cubic meter capacity membrane-type cargo tank fitted with a GTT Mark III Flex cargo containment system and a dual-fuel slow-speed engine (WinGD X-DF diesel engine).
 
The Mark III membrane system is a cryogenic liner directly supported by the ship’s inner hull and designed to store LNG at near atmospheric pressure. In WinGD X-DF diesel engine, two stroke large bore slow speed diesel engine able to operate on marine gas oil or boil off gas stored as liquid at cryogenic temperatures.
 
In accordance with its corporate strategy, the NYK Group will continue its efforts to provide stable energy transport services all over the world through long-term contracts for business with stable freight rates.
 
Recently, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, (K Line), Chubu Electric Power Co, Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) announced they have begun joint discussions on the commercialization of a new business to supply LNG as a marine fuel to ships in the Chubu, the central region of Japan.
 
