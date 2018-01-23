Maersk joins New York Shipping Exchange
Danish container shipping giant Maersk Line has followed in the footsteps of its counterparts CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd and joined the New York Shipping Exchange (NYSHEX) as its founding member.
