Maersk joins New York Shipping Exchange

Danish container shipping giant Maersk Line has followed in the footsteps of its counterparts CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd and joined the New York Shipping Exchange (NYSHEX) as its founding member.

Along with Hapag Lloyd, CMA CGM, MOL, OOCL, and COSCO, Maersk Line will begin posting digital contract offers for the Transpacific Westbound trade on the exchange as early as March of this year.

"This marks a significant milestone for us as we now have added six of the top global ocean carriers as members in the last nine months," says a statement from NYSHEX.

These carrier members represent a combined 52% of global capacity (source: Alphaliner) and all three of the alliances: 2M, Ocean Alliance and THE Alliance.

Maersk Line has been one of the leaders in digitization of shipping processes for many years.

"We will now be working together in digitizing the freight contracting process, as well as improving shipment reliability. Maersk Line, as with our other carrier members, will offer a product for customers who want to agree and control their costs upfront while receiving a commitment that their shipment will sail as contracte," it added.

"With each additional carrier that joins the exchange, our members benefit from more offerings and services to choose from," the release said.