ShipServ Appoints Hyldahn as CEO

ShipServ has appointed Henrik Hyldahn as its new CEO, effective January 1, 2020.

Hyldahn was previously ShipServ’s Chief Solutions Officer. He replaces CEO Kim Skaarup, who will join the company's board as Vice Chairman

As new CEO, Hyldahn will prioritize driving further collaboration with customers and partners, as well as seizing the opportunity to capitalize on the significant advancements in digitalization within the maritime industry. A key component of this will involve leading the business to work more closely with customers and the wider market to develop products and solutions that service specific market segments.

Hyldahn joined ShipServ in 2017 and was promoted to Chief Solutions Officer the following year. Prior to working with ShipServ, he was Chief Information Officer at global maritime services group Seven Seas and Managing Director at technical and strategic consultancy CUBISOL.