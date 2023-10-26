Silverstream and MAN Ink Collaboration Agreement

Silverstream Technologies announced it has signed a collaboration agreement with marine engine designer MAN Energy Solutions to explore solutions to drive retrofits and newbuild installations of its air lubrication system aboard vessels featuring MAN's two stroke engines.

With approximately half of the world’s commercial ships powered by MAN Energy Solutions, the collaboration will help further accelerate the adoption of Silverstream’s air lubrication technology, the Silverstream System, across the global fleet, the company said.

By releasing a uniform carpet of air to reduce the frictional resistance between the hull and the water, Silverstream’s technology is able to cut average net fuel consumption and GHG emissions by 5-10%, the company said While the air lubrication system is applicable to all shipping segments and is effective in all sea states, it is especially effective on large oceangoing vessels due to the size and shape of their hull. MAN two-stroke engines are the preferred choice of propulsion for these commercial vessels.

Noah Silberschmidt, Founder & CEO, Silverstream Technologies, said, “Shipping must rise to the challenges of decarbonization, new regulations and increasingly complex fuel economics. In collaboration with MAN ES, we are leading the way to the cleaner, greener vessels needed to achieve the IMO’s carbon reduction targets; pursuing the mantra that the greenest fuel is the fuel that you do not use.”

Bjarne Foldager, Head of Two-Stroke Business, MAN Energy Solutions, said, “There are many different ways to approach net-zero and MAN Energy Solutions is happy to work with like-minded industry partners in this pursuit. Decarbonizing the marine segment is a giant task but Silverstream, with its innovative technology, displays great potential in this regard. I’m certain that this agreement will deliver interesting insights and, crucially, concrete proposals to further our mutual aims.”

As of October 2023, there are 180 vessels contracted to have the Silverstream System installed across all of shipping’s major segments, with 50 installed on ships in-service today. Silverstream’s customers include MSC, Maersk, Grimaldi, Shell, Vale, Carnival and ADNOC L&S, among other names.