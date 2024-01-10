Singapore Picks Pilot Vessel Charging Concepts

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has selected companies that will pilot their vessel charging concepts in Singapore.

The selection follows the call for proposal (CFP) by MPA in August 2023 to develop, operate, and maintain e-HC charging points in Singapore.

From 12 proposals received, MPA selected Pyxis Energy, Pyxis Maritime, and SP Mobility partnership’s proposed concept for trials at Marina South Pier. In addition, MPA picked Seatrium’s and Yinson Electric’s concepts for further development prior to testing.

Pyxis Energy, Pyxis Maritime, and SP Mobility partnership’s proposed concept is based on Direct Current (DC) charging, and was selected for the viability of the proposed price charging model and their experience and good track record of implementing charging points for electric vehicles.

Their proposed charging point for this CFP also complies with the national electric vehicle charging standard set by Technical Reference 25:2022, which was used as a proxy for this CFP while MPA is developing the national standards for charging infrastructure for e-HC.

The partnership also plans to operate its fleet of e-HCs at Marina South Pier and these e-HCs will serve as the base offtake to ensure optimization of the charging infrastructure and enable comprehensive data to be gathered during the pilot.

The pilot is planned from March 2024 to March 2026 with an option to extend by another year.

Pending the pilot’s outcome and findings, the concept could be applied to other sites to support e-HC operations in the Port of Singapore.

IMPA has also assessed potential in the innovative mobile charging concept proposed by Seatrium, and a high power (350-450kW) DC Charger proposed by Yinson Electric. MPA will continue working with the two companies to further develop their proposals for future applications in Singapore through R&D collaboration.

From 2030, all new harbor craft operating in the Port of Singapore will have to be fully electric, be capable of using B100 biofuel, or be compatible with net zero fuels such as hydrogen.

MPA plans to progressively roll out the charging infrastructure for e-HC operations in Singapore from 2025.