Sinwa Group to Acquire Francois Marine & Offshore

Sinwa Group announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Francois Marine & Offshore from Northern Marine Group.

Francois Marine & Offshore has Asian ship supply operations and infrastructure in Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Busan. The acquisition does not include the subsidiary Francois Marine B.V in Rotterdam, nor Francoise Offshore Catering.

Thomas Zimmerhaeckel, Sinwa chairman and managing partner at Asean Strategic Partners, said, “The addition of Francois Marine & Offshore, a significant regional marine supply provider with great pedigree and vast sector experience, further evidences our ambition to build upon Sinwa Group’s position as the regional market leader in our field.”

Soeren Jorgensen, Sinwa CEO, added, “Consistent with our long-term strategy, we believe this acquisition assists in the consolidation of a fragmented sector and will best serve and expand service options for our joint global client base. We very much look forward to working with our new colleagues at Francois Marine & Offshore and maximizing the business’s potential.”

Philip Fullerton, managing director, Northern Marine Group, said, “Through this merger with Sinwa Group, a major player in the Asian marine supply and logistics sector, Francois Marine & Offshore will have the opportunity to build upon three decades of first-class service provision and growth. Francois Marine & Offshore has been known for its quality provision and service over the years. It is the employees of Francois Marine & Offshore that have most contributed to the company’s success by consistently demonstrating consummate professionalism and great attention to customer care. This aligns very well with the Sinwa operating model.”

Francois Marine & Offshore will continue to operate under the brand Francois Marine & Offshore.