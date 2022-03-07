Sovcomflot Tanker Carrying US LNG Arrives in France

A Russian-owned tanker carrying U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) arrived on Monday at anchorage outside the French port of Nantes Saint-Nazaire, according to vessel tracking data from Refinitiv.

The Sovcomflot vessel SCF La Perouse was carrying LNG from Sempra Energy's Cameron LNG facility in the United States. France has not barred Russian vessels from arriving at its ports.

The Elengy terminal in Montoir, where the tanker is scheduled to unload, is operating normally and has not changed its plan to handle the gas, a spokeswoman said. The LNG terminal is owned by energy and services firm Engie.

The United States in February blacklisted Sovcomflot vessels over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Two of the Russian maritime and freight shipping company's oil tankers last week were turned away from Canadian ports. Britain and Canada have closed their port to Russian vessels. Read full story





