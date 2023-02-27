SSY Appoints Adland as Global Head of Research

Independent shipbroker Simpson Spence Young (SSY) on Monday announced it has appointed Roar Adland (Ph.D, FICS) to the role of global head of research, effective May 2023.

Internationally recognized with over 20 years of professional experience, Adland has built an impressive reputation as one of the most pre-eminent shipping experts in the world today, gaining a Ph.D from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and holding senior positions at the Norwegian School of Economics and Clarksons.

“As evidenced by their recent acquisitions and strong performance, SSY is an incredibly ambitious organization with the will to invest the resources to bring their strong research team to pole position," Adland said. “With shipping decarbonization, digitalization and geopolitics as the backdrop, the need to make sense of massive amounts of data and guide clients through increasingly complex markets has never been greater. I am honored to be able to put my knowledge and broad experience to work with the whole of the SSY team."

Stanko Jekov, SSY managing partner, said, “SSY has built an outstanding reputation as one of the most knowledgeable research departments in the business. It’s no secret that shipping and ship broking has entered a very dynamic phase with expert research playing a pivotal role in navigating through this period of transition. I’m confident that with Roar leading the team, we will be able to provide even greater levels of research and analysis to our global client base which will enable them to make better and more informed commercial decisions."